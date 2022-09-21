Call of Duty: The Al-Mazra map in Warzone 2 already has a distinctive identity

When Call of Duty: Warzone was first released in March 2020, it quickly became one of the most popular battle royale games on the market. Although Fortnite and Apex Legends were still considered the best in the genre, Warzone’s inherent appeal and brand awareness quickly brought it to the top, where it has remained ever since. Now all attention is focused on the sequel Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and its brand new map Al Mazrah.

One of the defining features of any royal battle is its map. In most royal battles, there is usually only one card that players can enter, and it is on this card that they will spend all their playing time. A good battle royale map needs a pronounced identity and a sufficient number of variations so that players can visit it for several months. Although only a few brief glimpses have been shown so far, it already seems that the Al-Mazra map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 can do it.

Al-Mazra from Warzone 2.0 already feels great

The original Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map is still considered one of the best battle royale maps of all time. With a large urban landscape, farmland, quarry, suburb and dam, Verdansk was definitely diverse when it came to the environment, but the same could not be said about its visual design. For the most part, the sights of Verdansk merged into one big gray-green spot, so although the architecture of the regions differed slightly, everything looked about the same on the map. This only got worse with the Warzone 84 update, which gave some areas a 1980s-style visual redesign and only added more gray to the game.

In addition to the balance and technical problems associated with its introduction, the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera map was perceived by many as a strong visual improvement over its predecessor. Replacing the modern industrial setting of Verdansk with a Pacific island inspired by World War II, the Caldera became a much brighter map, but most of its architecture still resembled the same boring industrial palette.

The Al-Mazra map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 looks like it could just offer the best of both worlds, as well as create its own identity in the process. Al-Mazra immediately differs from the Caldera and Verdansk in that it is located in the desert, and most of its buildings are covered with sand and mud. Al Mazrah also offers unprecedented diversity in its key locations. Based on the map review presented at the Call of Duty Next event, it seems that there will be two different urban landscapes in Al-Mazra: a swamp, a port, a quarry, an airport, a sunken village, an oasis and an observatory.

In addition to the visual diversity presented in these different types of areas, the Al-Mazra map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will also provide many different gaming features and uses the new mechanics of Modern Warfare 2. For example, keen-eyed fans will notice that there is a lot of water on this Warzone map, bridges, two different bays and rivers pass through it, flowing all over the map. This should encourage players to use new swimming and underwater shooting mechanics, as well as encourage the use of new boats. Even after just one trailer and a few streams, it seems that fans have already memorized some of the most characteristic areas of Al-Marzra, having already confirmed that the map has its own unique personality.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is released on November 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.