Call of Duty surpasses Cyberpunk 2077 sales in December

According to sales report released by Mat Piscatella, game market analyst for the NPD Group, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War surpassed the 13 million units sold in Cyberpunk 2077 in December and was ranked first. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was third on the list.
Every month, the NPD Group publishes information on best-selling games, consoles and accessories on all platforms in the United States. Although it does not account for worldwide sales, the reports offer a good overview of the game market in general. Check out the full list:
10 best selling games in the US in December
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cyberpunk 2077 *
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Madden NFL 21
Animal Crossing: New Horizons *
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe *
NBA 2K21
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Super Mario 3D All-Stars *
* Digital sales not included
10 best-selling games in the U.S. in 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Animal Crossing: New Horizons *
Madden NFL 21
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe *
Super Mario 3D All-Stars *
Final Fantasy VII Remake
* Digital sales not included
10 best-selling PlayStation games in the U.S. – December 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Cyberpunk 2077
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Madden NFL 21
NBA 2K21
Ghost of Tsushima
FIFA 21
Immortals Fenyx Immortals
Demon’s Souls Remake