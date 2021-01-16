Call of Duty surpasses Cyberpunk 2077 sales in December

According to sales report released by Mat Piscatella, game market analyst for the NPD Group, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War surpassed the 13 million units sold in Cyberpunk 2077 in December and was ranked first. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was third on the list.

Every month, the NPD Group publishes information on best-selling games, consoles and accessories on all platforms in the United States. Although it does not account for worldwide sales, the reports offer a good overview of the game market in general. Check out the full list:

10 best selling games in the US in December

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cyberpunk 2077 *

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Madden NFL 21

Animal Crossing: New Horizons *

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe *

NBA 2K21

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Super Mario 3D All-Stars *

* Digital sales not included

10 best-selling games in the U.S. in 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Animal Crossing: New Horizons *

Madden NFL 21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe *

Super Mario 3D All-Stars *

Final Fantasy VII Remake

* Digital sales not included

10 best-selling PlayStation games in the U.S. – December 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Madden NFL 21

NBA 2K21

Ghost of Tsushima

FIFA 21

Immortals Fenyx Immortals

Demon’s Souls Remake