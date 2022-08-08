Call of Duty Showcase will include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 beta and more in September

Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a live broadcast that will include information about Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone for mobile devices. The presentation will be aired on September 15, followed by a public beta version of Modern Warfare 2.

As announced in the Call of Duty blog, Activision Blizzard calls Next “a significant franchise event demonstrating the near future of Call of Duty.” At the time of writing, no specific deadlines have been announced.

The event will include:

Information about Modern Warfare 2information about Call of Duty: Warzone 2information about the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone The disclosure of the multiplayer game Modern Warfare 2streamers playing games live on the air Announced information “and surprises”

This event will be followed by two open beta tests of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode. The first set, on September 16-20, will be exclusive to PlayStation, and the second (September 22-26) will be held on all platforms with a cross-platform game.

Early access will be offered to those who have pre—ordered the game – you can get full information on how to access the beta version in the Call of Duty blog.

Details of the open beta testing of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. (Images: Activision Blizzard)

After many, many rumors, we have finally confirmed that Infinity Ward will be working on a sequel relaunch of the 2019 Modern Warfare sub-series. Arriving on October 28, we saw the game for the first time as part of E3, including the expanded gameplay of the campaign.

A brand new version of Call of Duty: Warzone was announced earlier this year. It will be developed by Infinity Ward and will include “a completely new game space and a new sandbox mode.” It will also be developed on a new engine developed for Modern Warfare 2.

This may also be the last annual Call of Duty game, as it has been reported that the 2023 Call of Duty game will be released in 2024 and that the series may no longer be an annual franchise following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, reports also suggest that Activision Blizzard is committed to keeping the next three Call of Duty games multiplatform.

