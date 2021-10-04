Call of Duty: Season 6 Of Cold War And Warzone Arrives On October 7th

Call of Duty: The sixth season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone arrives next week promising to shake the structures of Activision’s games. According to the company’s announcement, players will see the arrival of WWII bunkers and the conclusion of the “Zombie” saga.

In Warzone, players will be faced with an open fissure in the stadium and center. Holes will reveal hidden bunkers and seismic shifts will make large buildings begin to sag. The changes come into play on October 7, but the day before the regiments will be frozen, setting the stage for a new clan system.

In Cold War, the Zombie saga will reach its conclusion with “Forsaken”. A new advantage, a mythical axe, a new mission and a rapid-fire weapon called Chrysalax also come into the game. A summary of the story will be provided by Treyarch, who will also bring new support weapons for the rounds and Epidemic maps.

The PlayStation version of Cold War will also feature the addition of new maps featuring Dreprogram, a representation of an American street in Adler’s mind; and Glukobo, a combat at a KGB headquarters. In multiplayer mode, you will be able to access three maps: Deprogram (6v6), Amerika (6v6) and Gluboko (2v2 and 3v3).

The games also host Alex Mason and Fuze, two new operators; five new weapons; new levels of prestige; and “The Haunting”, the new Halloween event that will run from October 19th to November 2nd.

Finally, players who buy Call of Duty: Vanguard from pre-order through the November 5th release receive operator Sir Arthur Kingsley, one of the heroes of the new game. The character can be used in Cold War and Warzone.

The update will be available next week in Cold War from 1am on October 6th. Warzone receives the update at 1am on October 7th (Eastern Time).