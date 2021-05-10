Call of Duty Receives Rambo This Month; Watch The Teaser

Call of Duty: Last week, Activision published on the official profile of Call of Duty on Twitter an image that suggested that Rambo would be added to Call of Duty: Warzone at some point – and on Monday (10) came confirmation that he will be available from May 20th.

According to the information released, it will be a skin for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. In a short video released by the company, you can see the character played by Sylvester Stallone preparing to shoot a arrow on an enemy that runs across the map.

Take a (brief) look at what the character will look like in the following first-person shooter games:

So, did you like it? Would you like to have it on your character selection screen? It is worth mentioning that the combatant will be added as part of the mid-season update for Season 3, and its purchase price has not yet been released.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War have been available for some time in PC version and consoles of the old and new generation.