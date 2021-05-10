Call of Duty Receives Rambo This Month; Watch The Teaser

Call of Duty: Last week, Activision published on the official profile of Call of Duty on Twitter an image that suggested that Rambo would be added to Call of Duty: Warzone at some point – and on Monday (10) came confirmation that he will be available from May 20th.
According to the information released, it will be a skin for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. In a short video released by the company, you can see the character played by Sylvester Stallone preparing to shoot a arrow on an enemy that runs across the map.
Take a (brief) look at what the character will look like in the following first-person shooter games:
Become war.
5.20.21. pic.twitter.com/omIRogihm2
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 10, 2021
So, did you like it? Would you like to have it on your character selection screen? It is worth mentioning that the combatant will be added as part of the mid-season update for Season 3, and its purchase price has not yet been released.
Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War have been available for some time in PC version and consoles of the old and new generation.