Call of Duty: Rambo and John McClane Arrive in The Game on May 20

Call of Duty: Fans of the great action films of the 1980s will have a great surprise both in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and in Call of Duty: Warzone even during the month of May. The characters Rambo and John McClane (from the Hard to Kill saga) will be added to the game as part of an event called 80’s Action Heroes.

The best thing is that each character will have their special package for a limited time, so you can still have weapons and objects characteristic for them. It is also worth mentioning that they are not just skins that you can use in your existing operators, but their own and unprecedented operators.

Another interesting addition is three new locations taken directly from the films, so you can even recreate the scenes from Rambo and Duro de Matar if you are feeling more creative. Other than that, you will find three new modes in this period: Die Hardpoint, Rambo’s Gun Game and Action Hero Moshpit.

Fortunately, you won’t even have to wait a long time to acquire operators or play in these unprecedented scenarios in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, everything will be available later this week, on May 20th!