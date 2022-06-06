Call of Duty Pro Says the 2022 Version of Modern Warfare 2 Could Be the Best CoD of All Time

Since 2005, Call of Duty fans have a new CoD game of the main series, which they are looking forward to in the fall, and 2022 will not be an exception to this rule. Activision and Infinity Ward wasted no time in announcing that the Call of Duty 2022 game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare. The presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will take place on June 8, but for now some professional players have had the opportunity to play it in advance.

One professional Call of Duty player praised the new Modern Warfare 2. On June 1, a professional Call of Duty player Attache, who plays for Minnesota ROKKR, said that he had the opportunity to play the game this year, and that he thinks it will be the best Call of Duty of all time. Needless to say, this statement has good reason, as there have been several Call of Duty games that have earned widespread critical acclaim and are generally considered landmark game releases.

The original Call of Duty game introduced serious innovations to the FPS space, and Call of Duty 2 was released along with the Xbox 360 and transferred the games of the main series to the console. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare has completely changed the face of online multiplayer games, and since then the franchise has more or less followed this plan. To say that the 2022 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be the best Call of Duty game is a big statement, and it will be interesting to see how the community reacts to the game.

Shortly after Attache made this statement, other users intervened and pointed out that he had made similar statements about Call of Duty: Vanguard last year. Last year, Attache said that after seeing one minute of Call of Duty: Vanguard in action, it was the best CoD of all time. This time, Attache actually played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for himself before making a statement, but his statement about Vanguard may still cast doubt on his opinion for those wondering what the new CoD will be like.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has received mixed reviews from critics and is actually the lowest-rated game of the main Call of Duty series released to date. Mixed reviews and apathy from fans also meant that Call of Duty: Vanguard had relatively low sales for a Call of Duty game, and this is generally considered a low point for the franchise. There is a chance that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will change the situation and take the series to a new level, although this remains to be seen.

The big announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will take place on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:00 Pacific time, and it is also expected that the game will be presented at the Summer Game Fest on June 9. Fans will have a much better idea of what to expect from the game. This year’s Call of Duty is after this week, but they still won’t be able to make a final decision until they play the game for themselves at the end of this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.