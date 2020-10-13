Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will reduce its weight on PC

Although it was already available on consoles, compatible players could not uninstall specific parts of the title.

During the year that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been on the market, Infinity Ward has referred more than once to the disk space that its title requires to be able to install properly. Although from the study they have recognized that the updates were too heavy, PC gamers did not have the possibility to uninstall sections of the game to free up some space. Until now. Patch 1.28, available from today, will offer users the ability to customize the installation, as announced by Paul Haile, production director of the video game, in an announcement made on the social network Twitter.

“Tomorrow’s update [the tweet was written on October 12] will have uninstallation options for those who have Modern Warfare on PC,” he published briefly. This long-awaited feature was added just days after user BattleNonSense confirmed that it was no longer possible to install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on a 250GB SSD. In a message on Twitter, this person asked Activision Blizzard to separate the different modes so that each one could select what they wanted to install or not.

The main problem is that the PC version required the installation of the campaign, the multiplayer and even the battle royale mode, Call of Duty: Warzone. With this decision, players with more space problems will have the option of getting a little oxygen.

Warzone keep going

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare went on sale in October 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Its battle royale mode also came out on the same platforms, although somewhat later and under the free-to-play model. A few weeks before the launch of a new main installment, it is already confirmed that the path of Warzone will not end at the same time as Modern Warfare, but will continue to evolve over the months. In fact, there will be a version for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

The Cold War will be experienced from November 13, when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be commercialized, also on the new generation of consoles.



