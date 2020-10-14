Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update to version 1.28

The Infinity Ward and Activision video game receives this new patch on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which can now be installed. Season 6 is still on.

Infinity Ward has released version 1.28 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Starting this Wednesday morning, Activision video game players can now download and apply the update, which has a weight of 9 GB in the case of the Sony console.

According to the patch notes that we will see below, it is mainly computer players who receive the most changes and improvements, especially by finally allowing to uninstall those modes that they are not playing or do not plan to play. On consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) this function does not have an arrival date, but it has been one of the biggest demands of the community for months due to the high weight of Modern Warfare and Warzone in the storage memory, greater than 100 GB.

Patch Notes – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone (version 1.28)

We start with this latest novelty. To uninstall a specific part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC that we do not use is very simple. Just open the game from the Battle.net launcher, select Modern Warfare, click on Options and Modify Installation. In the Content section of the game we select Modify Installation.

Then, it will be as simple as unchecking the contents that we want to uninstall: Campaign, Multiplayer or Special Operations. Warzone cannot be uninstalled. Finally, we click on Confirm and Begin Installation.



