Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, their new updates

The study behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone fixes the graphical weapon modeling bug, among other fixes. Full notes.

Infinity Ward releases a new update that fixes the weapon model bug. After the previous patch, users saw that some of the models broke into multiple textures, making it impossible to enjoy the normal experience.

In addition to that, some roughness has been adjusted in other accessories and in certain game modes. The patch has a weight of 1.2GB on PS4, while on PC it is only 0.88GB (1.83 for those who also have Modern Warfare). Xbox One players will have to download no less than 66.3GB at once.

According to the study, the reason for such disproportionate size is due to “an unexpected error” in Microsoft’s patch delivery process. This has meant that files that are already in your possession have to be downloaded again. You shouldn’t worry though: the total size will be the same when you finish the process.

Patch notes

The full update notes can be found below:

Fixed corrupted models of weapons and scopes collected.

Fixed a bug that could occur when selecting the “play again” option in Warzone.

Fixed a bug where players could use the rope to climb through a closed door in Downtown.

Fixed a bug where the AUG base model would appear invisible on stage.

Increasing the number of maps in our playlists caused certain maps to not appear during rotation. To help them appear regularly, we will remove the following maps from each of the following game modes:

Headquarters → Arklov Peak and Shipment removed

Confirmed cancellation → Eliminated Aniyah Incursion

Cyber ​​Attack → Eliminated Aniyah Incursion

Hot Spot → Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion removed

Search and Destroy → Rust Removed



