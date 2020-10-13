Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ‘Shrinking’ Update Arrives

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes with a new update code of 1.28. This update will especially please PC users. The reason for this is that with this update, games’ mods can be removed. In this way, players will be able to reduce the area covered by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Activision’s latest Call of Duty game Modern Warfare, one of the well-established names of the video game industry, will receive a new update shortly. This “1.28” update will be the favorite update for players who play the game on PC. The reason for this is that players will be able to reduce the size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the 1.28 update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s biggest problem is undoubtedly its storage space. The size of the game was announced as 175 GB at the time of release. The updates offered in the process made Call of Duty: Modern Warfare not fit on a 250 GB SSD. This situation will be eliminated with the 1.28 coded update. With the new update, players will be able to keep only the mods they want to play and remove other mods from their computers.

Statements about the update in question came from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Product Director Paul Haile. However, the details of this update, which PC gamers will love the most, are unknown. So whether this update focuses on removing mods or will bring various innovations to the game, it is not clear at the moment.

According to the statements made by Haile, PC owners will not wait for this update for quite a while. Because Haile says the update will be delivered to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners within a few days. Let’s see how the update with the code of 1.28 will reduce the size of the game.



