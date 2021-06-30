Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Returns The Two Secret Maps To Rotation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage reappear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this time as official maps within the matchmaking rotation. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare re-adds the two maps that were out of rotation. Both Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage are available in matchmaking, unlike when we saw them in their debut. The former features its own 24/7 playlist, while the latter adds to the shooting modes, including sniper variants.

We must go back to last April to see its first appearance, exclusively for private games. However, Infinity Ward decided to remove them from the game because they were “not ready” to launch.

“We recently released two new maps in Modern Warfare, Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase, which were available in private matches. Those temporarily eliminated because they weren’t ready yet and need a little more loving before returning. We will notify you soon about when they will be available again ”, they said on Twitter. A little over 2 months later they finally appear for the enjoyment of the community.

What content remains to be released?

These two maps are some of the contents that remained secret within Modern Warfare. During this 2021 the Sykov pistol officially landed, which gave some headache given its excessive power in the first days. Beyond the belt gun, there are two other models to be launched. We are talking about the RAAL MG light machine gun and the CX-9 submachine gun.

His arrival date is unknown, if he ever does so officially. They cannot be equipped either in Modern Warfare multiplayer or in the rest of the battle royale experience. They are only visible in survival mode. Stay tuned to MeriStation for any changes to these secret contents.