Call of Duty Modern Warfare Play for free over the weekend

Players of Call of Duty: Warzone will be able to access a mix of multiplayer game modes. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 is here.

After several days in which Activision has only anticipated the arrival of news, the content has been released through an update that has also been extended to Call of Duty: Warzone, the independent free-to-play that has Developed Infinity Ward. Precisely, battle royale players who want to enjoy the multiplayer of Modern Warfare will have the opportunity to do so for a limited time.

Through Call of Duty: Warzone, those interested can access the multiplayer modes of the game from August 7 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) until August 12 at the same time. Still, those who participate in the free weekend will not be able to freely choose the modes, as a mix of deathmatch and objective modes is offered. Enough, according to Activision, for users to experiment with different tactics and strategies.

Battle Pass Season 5 adds many new content in the form of operators, weapons, skins, and more. If you want to discover the roadmap, we invite you to click on this news, in which we have collected all the details. If you are looking for the patch notes, the information is in this same news.

Warzone will continue to evolve

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Although both video games are linked to each other, the free-to-play of Infinity Ward will not die when the new main installment of the saga goes on sale. The study has already confirmed that Warzone will continue to evolve alongside the upcoming Call of Duty, which has yet to be officially announced.



