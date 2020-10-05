Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t fit on a 250GB SSD

Players can uninstall specific parts of the game on consoles, but it is not possible to do so on their version of Battle.net.

In 2019, just a few weeks before the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision Blizzard presented the minimum and recommended requirements to play the new Infinity Ward production on PC. So many gamers took their heads when they discovered that they needed about 175 GB of hard drive space to install and enjoy the game. A year later, those requirements have increased and it’s no longer possible to fit in a 250GB SSD.

This is what BattleNonSense states in a Twitter post that PC Gamer collects: “Modern Warfare no longer fits in a 250 GB SSD and cannot be updated. Activision Blizzard, please separate Single Player, Multiplayer and Warzone ”. The truth is that on consoles, players have the ability to independently install and uninstall parts of the game. However, those who run it on a PC through Battle.net (Blizzard Entertainment’s official launcher) do not have this option today. Nor is it that they have any other option, as the Americans decided not to launch it in other PC stores.

A recurring problem

Since its launch, part of the community has complained about the space that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare requires, especially when it comes to the weight of the seasonal updates. In the study they have recognized this problem and have affirmed that they take it into account, although at the moment they have not managed to solve it. With season six underway and a year after its premiere on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the developers still have a lot of work ahead of the rest.

Meanwhile, Activision continues with its plans and has already confirmed that Warzone has the future assured. Since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War goes on sale, the title will begin to evolve along with the new installment of its star shooter.



