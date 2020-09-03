Call of Duty: Modern Warfare breaks records

Activision’s game becomes the most successful installment of the generation in less than a year. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will arrive in November.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has sold more than 30 million units since its launch last October 2019. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has revealed during a digital meeting that the latest installment of the Activision series with Infinity Ward has ratified a historic success for the license; a circumstance that had been anticipated since its departure, when it was revealed that it was the fastest-selling of the year.

The third best-selling Call of Duty history; only behind Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3

To put this data in context it is necessary to look back. The generation did not start well for Call of Duty either in sales or in criticism from the media and players. But after deliveries like Call of Duty: Ghost (2013) or Advanced Warfare (2014), the situation began to revert to the current point, with a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) capable of exceeding 30 million copies sold adding up PS4, Xbox One and PC in less than a year.



