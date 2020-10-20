Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Present

Activision unveils this novelty for Season 6, which will serve as the culmination of Halloween. We know all the confirmed details.

Activision and Infinity Ward have presented The Haunting of Verdansk, the long-awaited new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone event that will be available from this October 20 until November 3, shortly after the event has taken place. Halloween celebration. Let’s know all the details of this free update that is accompanied by a spectacular trailer; you can see it at the beginning of this news.

The Haunting of Verdansk: Halloween comes as an event to Modern Warfare and Warzone

From October 20 to November 3, Modern Warfare and Warzone players will be able to get hold of a multitude of new items, game modes, rewards and bundles; all on the occasion of this anniversary of the day of the dead and even a cross with the intellectual property of Saw and La Matanza de Texas.

The event will feature the “Trick or Treat” reward system, from which we will receive supply boxes that can contain all kinds of personalized horror-themed items, including good quality blueprints. As for Warzone, several game modes will be released; same as in the standard multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare, as seen below:

New modes for Warzone: Zombie Royale, Nighttime BR, Juggourdnaut Royale, Nighttime Plunder.

New modes for Modern Warfare (multiplayer): Gunfright, Halloween Mosh Pit, Tom Snipers Only, Onslaught-er.



