Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should bring Back a series of Nuke Kills

The hype around the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly huge and exceeds the already high level of attention that is expected from Call of Duty games before launch. Given the positive critical acclaim of its 2019 predecessor, the game should not only meet the expectations of the previous game, but also exceed them.

Of course, Modern Warfare 2 is a reboot of the original game of the same name, originally released in 2009. In an effort to innovate the gameplay of Call of Duty, the upcoming game will definitely borrow the most beloved elements from the original game by fans. the original MW2 to reach the aforementioned level of fan expectations. Of all these previous elements, the cult Nuke murder series would be the perfect re-addition.

The story of a series of murders with nuclear weapons in Call of Duty

Nuke-type kill sequences are a cult product of the franchise, being the highest and most difficult to achieve kill sequences in many Call of Duty games. To provide a reward proportional to how difficult these kill sequences are to obtain, they often offer huge in-game consequences, such as the instant end of a match or forever changing the landscape of the map until the end of the game.

It is important to note that the Nuke murder series was first introduced in the multiplayer mode of the original Modern Warfare 2, and it was a revolutionary addition. Players who were brave enough to equip Nuke as one of the three variants of the kill series could activate it by completing 25 kills in one life, which required a very commendable display of skill. After activation, a ten-second timer starts, after which the nuclear bomb will explode and complete the round, but not before killing all the players in the match.

Appearing in several other CoD games, the functionality of Nuke-type murder series has changed over time. For example, in the multiplayer game Call of Duty: Ghosts Nuke was known as KEM Strike, which did not end the game, but instead turned the map into bombed-out wreckage until the end of the match. Some Call of Duty games have decided to completely eliminate the Nuke-type murder series, and later parts of the franchise are less likely to have this type of murder series, as it was in Modern Warfare 2.

Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Deserves a Series of Murders with Nuclear Weapons

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 will take elements from the original game, while, of course, it will still strive to develop its own unique personality. Given that the original Modern Warfare 2 pioneered the Nuke kill series, it seems logical that the upcoming title re-introduces Nuke for a reboot just as it was originally implemented.

Despite the fact that the 2019 Modern Warfare multiplayer mode was very well received by fans, its Nuke was limited to being a hidden kill sequence, which required more than an unrealistic 30 kills to achieve. Due to the fact that Nuke was hidden, he played a relatively weak role in Modern Warfare, and there was less noise and attention about him. With the gameplay footage of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign shown, showing the elite task Force 141 hunting for what is most likely a nuclear warhead, the killing series would even be thematically consistent with the single player game.

Thus, Nuke in the upcoming game should be at the forefront, being a selectable kill sequence that players actively sought to achieve in the same way as in the original game. Being a wonderful homage to the source material, the introduction of the more classic Nuke kill series in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 will set the game apart from its predecessor, relying on the reboot gameplay to be more high-octane, as in the original. MW2 was a more dynamic sequel to 2007’s Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.