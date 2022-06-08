Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals What’s Included in the Vault Edition

After releasing a series of trailers featuring celebrities, Activision has finally released the first gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 mainly focuses on the game campaign, showing fans glimpses of some of the missions they will complete with Task Force 141. Shortly after the release of the trailer, Activision also confirmed that fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can buy various versions, including a special Vault Edition.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition costs $109.99 and comes with a multigenerational kit, Red Team 141 Operator Pack, the first-ever FJX Cinder weapon storage, Season 1 combat Pass and 50 level passes, early open beta testing. access, as well as the Ghost Legacy Pack, which includes 10 weapon blueprints and 12 operator skins for immediate use in the 2019 Modern Warfare game and the current version of the Call of Duty: Warzone battle Royale.

Those who are only interested in checking out the open beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at an early stage should note that they do not need to buy the Vault Edition for this. By pre-ordering any version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, users will be entitled to early access to the open beta version. Specific dates for the open beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have not been announced at the time of writing this article, but additional information should appear in the months leading up to the release.

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for October 28, after which players will be able to try out a new campaign, multiplayer mode and Spec Ops cooperative mode. In fact, Activision has only demonstrated the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign so far, but since the game’s release date is only a few months away, fans can expect that details about its other modes and functions will be revealed sooner rather than later.

However, as usual, in the early days, the marketing move of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will focus primarily on the campaign. It has been confirmed that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will be presented at Summer Game Fest tomorrow, June 9, so Call of Duty enthusiasts can tune in to the show and see even more of the game in action.

There are rumors that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a new mode called DMZ, inspired by Escape from Tarkov, but it hasn’t been mentioned in any of the ads yet. It will be interesting to see if there is truth in these rumors, and fortunately, fans won’t have to wait that long to find out one way or another.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.