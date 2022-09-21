Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Preview: The Same, But It’s Not So Bad

Last weekend, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its first multiplayer beta testing exclusively for PlayStation gamers. At first, the beta version was only available to PlayStation players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but then it became available to all PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5. The beta version gave fans their first chance to play Call of Duty this year, and although it offered only a few maps and a few modes, things are looking rosy in the premiere of Activision’s first-person shooter series.

The initial multiplayer beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 included four maps on which players could fight: the Breenbergh Hotel, Farm 18, Las Almas Market and the Valderas Museum. Of these, the most interesting from a design point of view was the Breenberg Hotel, which takes place almost entirely inside the hotel, although there are also external streets along which players can run.

The other maps looked great, but the Breenbergh Hotel really let the graphics of Modern Warfare 2 shine. The hotel starts out in almost perfect condition, but by the time any match ends, everything is riddled with bullet holes, and small objects in the environment, such as bottles, food, etc., are completely destroyed. This destruction is present on other multiplayer maps of Modern Warfare 2, but it was especially noticeable in the Breenbergh Hotel.

Beta modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

None of the multiplayer maps of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 presented in the beta version stood out as frankly bad, although it will definitely take more game time for each of them to make a more comprehensive assessment. As for the game modes, the beta version of Modern Warfare 2 introduced the main elements of the series, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination and Search and Destroy, but also players could try out two completely new modes that will debut in the game.

In the multiplayer beta version of Modern Warfare 2, two new game modes were introduced: “Prisoner Rescue” and “Knockout”. In Prisoner Rescue, one team has to infiltrate the map and rescue the hostages, and the other team has to stop them. There is no respawn option in Prisoner Rescue, but it allows players to revive their defeated teammates. Its objective nature ensures that it requires a bit more strategy and map understanding than modes like Team Deathmatch. Some have gone so far as to say that Prisoner Rescue has Rainbow Six vibes, and while it’s not exactly tactful, it’s definitely different from the usual Call of Duty approach with sparkling weapons.

At the same time, Call of Duty players will get the most out of Prisoner Rescue if they play in a team with friends and are able to coordinate their actions. Playing Prisoner Rescue with random players tends to turn into a Team Deathmatch game without respawns. The same thing happens with Knock Out, which also does not respawn, but can be very strategic when playing in a group. In Knock Out game mode, the goal is to hold onto the bag of money and become the team with the money when the round is over. Since there are no revivals, another way to win a round is to simply destroy everyone on the other team, and this usually happens when playing with random players.

Prisoner Rescue and Knock Out are fun enough, but it’s best to play in groups that communicate well. They should be a great addition to the Call of Duty multiplayer mode, but they are unlikely to be a discovery on the same level as popular game modes such as Gun Game, Kill Confirmed or Gunfight.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a third-person game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gives players new ways to play in game modes such as Prisoner Rescue and Knock Out, but also gives players a new way to play from a completely different perspective. The Call of Duty series is one of the industry’s best first-person shooter franchises, but with this year’s release, fans will also have the opportunity to play in third person.

In the beta version, the third-person view in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was presented as a moshpit playlist. This makes Call of Duty similar to Gears of War, although with a much faster kill time and not as much focus on hiding. The game switches to a first-person view when players aim, which can be disorienting, especially since Call of Duty players need to be especially fast compared to other shooters.

While some fans might like the option to choose between a first- and third-person view, it’s hard to see how a third-person mode will evolve. This is an interesting experiment, but it is too cumbersome compared to the standard first-person version. Most players will most likely try this once or twice out of morbid curiosity, and then immediately return to the convenient first-person point of view that the series has used from the very beginning.