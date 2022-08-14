Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map inspired by Shoot House

There are just over two months left before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 goes on sale, and Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward are ramping up an advertising campaign before the release of the game, posting a series of multiplayer maps on Twitter. This is especially important because maps are a crucial aspect of Call of Duty’s longevity and can be a deciding factor in whether the community stays with the game or abandons it in a relatively short time.

The latest of them, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, reveals a deeper look at a completely new multiplayer level, the so-called Farm 18. What makes Farm 18 especially noteworthy is that it actually consists of two maps combined into one. Battle scenario: the melee section is in the middle, and long-range battles take place on the periphery of the level.

Farm 18 from Modern Warfare 2 was revealed a few days ago, which is interesting enough in itself, but franchise veterans may find the developers’ thoughts on this level more interesting than the disclosure itself. According to Jeff Smith, director of multiplayer map design for Modern Warfare 2, the team wanted to find out what would happen if they created a map with a central part inspired by Shoot House. This has led to an interesting mix in Farm 18 of melee and melee combat, where players can choose where to fight, depending on their combat preferences.

While many are hoping to see classic COD cards in Modern Warfare 2, the new cards will do it or break it. The different combat dynamics that seem to be present, particularly in Farm 18, may be a feature that puts the MW2 above its predecessors. According to Ashley Thundercliff, a senior environment artist working on the project, this time the developers seem to be extremely attentive to contribute to this success. Thundercliff explained the importance of a good level atmosphere, which should take into account both the visual realism of the level and how much fun it is to play.

Farm 18 seems to be the exact opposite of the Marina Bay Grand Prix level in Modern Warfare 2. Smooth and polished, Marina Bay diverges from the Farm 18 cement factory setting, implying a truly huge visual variety in multiplayer game modes. Of course, it remains to be seen whether the levels will play differently from each other, but most likely this is also the case.

Infinity Ward announced the launch date of the multiplayer beta of Modern Warfare 2 about a week ago, and Farm 18 is likely to be one of the highlights of the testing phase. In total, beta testing will last eight days over two weekends. Pre-order holders will have the opportunity to try out Modern Warfare 2 on September 16 and 22, which should be enough time to figure out whether Farm 18 is a good map or a bad one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.