Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is free in August

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are free games for PS Plus subscribers in August 2020.

PlayStation confirmed the offers on Monday (27). The shooting game is available as of this Tuesday (28) for download, while the new Party Game from Devolver Digital can be redeemed from next Tuesday (4) – day when it officially hits the market. All offers are available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) until August 31, 2020.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, players experience the classic Infinity Ward with a new level of visual fidelity. The campaign underwent several graphic treatments, including improvements in textures, animations, physics-based renderings, dynamic lighting and much more. The game is a direct continuation of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and lists figures like Soap, Price, Ghost and the Task Force 141 team in a fight to restore world order.

For its part, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the new bet by Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic. The game is a Battle Royale with support for 60 simultaneous players based on dozens of different competitions – referring to the famous Japanese game shows. Players must survive rounds each by themselves or by teams by jumping obstacles, running wildly and grabbing objects to overcome challenges. During the closed Beta this past weekend, Fall Guys registered more than 200,000 viewers on Twitch, surpassing games like League of Legends (LoL), Fortnite and Valorant.



