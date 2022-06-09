Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to get access to the open beta version

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on October 28, 2022 with a brand new campaign and multiplayer mode. But you don’t have to wait for the launch to play the game, as before that it will get a shiny new open beta.

The open beta will consist of several stages: early access will be available for those who make a pre-order, and even earlier access for those on PS5 and PS4. We have all the necessary information about the upcoming beta version of Modern Warfare 2, including how to access it, right here.

Pre-order Modern Warfare 2 for early access to the open beta

Pre-orders are already available for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and there are several different versions to choose from, so be sure to check out our complete guide to pre-ordering MW2 before making a decision. In the meantime, here are some quick links if you just want to block the pre-order as soon as possible.

Remember that you get early access to the open beta with a pre-order, and you don’t have to pay anything until the game is released at the end of October. So you can pre-order, get the beta code, and then cancel your order after beta testing is completed if you don’t like the game, for free.

When will the open beta testing of Modern Warfare 2 take place?

We don’t have a confirmed open beta date yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make guesses about when you can expect it. Let’s start with the fact that the open beta testing of Modern Warfare, the predecessor of MW2, started on September 19, 2019.

For comparison, the open beta testing of Black Ops Cold War took place only on October 8 (but it had a late release date – November 15), and Vanguard — on September 10 last year (the full version of the game was released on November 5).

So, with the release of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, we assume that the open beta testing of Modern Warfare 2 will take place in September. But this is pure speculation, and Activision may abandon open beta testing even earlier than we expect, so stay tuned.

How to access the open beta version of Modern Warfare 2

Those who pre-order on PS5 and PS4 will get their first access to the beta version of Modern Warfare 2, receiving it “at least 5 days earlier than on any other platform,” according to the latest trailers. This will be the PlayStation’s early access phase to the beta version.

The next stage will be early access to Xbox+ Battle.net for PC (for those who have pre-ordered) and the PlayStation open beta testing stage. In a couple of days, this will probably move into the free open beta phase for all consoles, removing the red tape and allowing everyone to try out the game, regardless of console or pre-order status.

So, if you want to get access to the open beta version of Modern Warfare 2 as soon as possible, make a pre-order on PS5 or PS4. Otherwise, you can still pre-order it on PC or Xbox to get early access a few days before the open beta actually becomes an “open beta”.

Modern Warfare 2 is coming out on October 28, 2022, and you can currently read our first impressions of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign and our preview of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer game for more information.