Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Gets the Trailer Right

It’s rare for a game to get a release date before its first trailer appears, but finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has both. This morning we got the first brief overview of the gameplay.

There were no real details in the trailer itself, but we can learn more from the Steam game list that appeared with the trailer. This should be exciting news for Steam fans, as Call of Duty has been skipping the PC storefront since Black Ops 4, preferring to use Activision Blizzard’s own launcher.

According to official information, Task Force 141 will return to Modern Warfare 2, which will go on missions to Europe, Asia and America, including sea sieges with underwater combat, air attacks and stealth missions. It also reportedly includes a Special Ops tactical co-op mode and a multiplayer mode, which Activision promises boasts “a huge amount of free content after launch,” including new maps, modes and events.

As for Activision’s “battle royale”, covering several games, Warzone, which is scheduled to be updated to version 2.0 shortly after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 to take into account the new gameplay, features and technologies in the free game, as well as add its own content, systems and more. However, Warzone will remain a separate experience and will continue the player’s current progress as before.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) — Screenshots of the campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 this year, although reports indicated that after that Call of Duty may not continue as an annual franchise. We have more detailed information about Modern Warfare 2 available in preview form, for both single-player and multiplayer content.