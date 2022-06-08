Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets An Explosive Campaign Trailer, Confirms The Return of Spec Ops

Since Call of Duty: Vanguard turned out to be one of the least popular games in the series, Activision and Infinity Ward wasted no time announcing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and launched a marketing campaign for the next game. Now there’s a new trailer for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, along with a bunch of details about what fans can expect from the game when it comes out later this year.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign looks as intense as fans expected from the series, although some may be surprised that the game seems to draw more inspiration from Call of Duty 4 than from the original Modern Warfare. 2 according to the plot. In fact, there are some familiar scenes in the trailer, such as the boat from the Crew Expendable mission in Call of Duty 4, and it looks like Task Force 141 even found the infamous nuclear bomb or similar weapons of mass destruction.

This shouldn’t surprise those who have played the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, because while this game has modernized the characters and the story of MW, it has also kind of created the events depicted in Call of Duty 4. In the trailer for Modern Warfare 2, there are other sights that should be familiar to those who have played Call of Duty 4, and it will be interesting to see how much this new game follows this name.

We know that there will be some significant changes, such as the fact that the Ghost is participating in the Crew Expendable mission this time, although he did not appear before, for example, until the 2009 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Judging by the trailer, it looks like the Ghost will get a lot of screen time in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which should be good news for fans of the character. He will be joined by Captain Price, Gaz, Sope and rookie Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

In addition to the campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022 also brings back Special Ops or Spec Ops, a popular mode from the original version of Modern Warfare 2. Details about what Spec Ops will entail are hard to find on the website. the time of writing this article, but it is confirmed that it will be a case for 2 players, as before. Spec Ops in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is described as a “tactical cooperative mode” that “develops your team building skills,” so it will be interesting to see how it develops.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also have a multiplayer mode, which will be combined with a single-player campaign and special operations. There are rumors that there will be a new mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov, called DMZ, but so far this has not been mentioned. Modern Warfare 2 will be presented at the Summer Game Fest on June 9, so fans should soon get even more information about the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.