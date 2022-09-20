Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — explanation of the murder series

Kill sequences have a long history in the Call of Duty franchise, and they are back again in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although it can be quite difficult to earn a kill sequence, they are extremely effective, and it is important that players get basic skills. understanding how they work. This guide will help you with this by providing general information about the series of murders in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as well as a complete list of them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — A guide to a series of murders

Players have two ways to earn a series of kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The first is to make a certain number of kills without dying, and the second is to score the assigned score. Players can switch between these options by activating or deactivating a series of points that is displayed under the Kill series in the Kill Series menu, and the best option to choose will depend on their preferred style of play.

As for the kill series menu, here Call of Duty players can equip their three kill series before the start of matches. The number of kills and the score that must be scored to earn each kill sequence can also be viewed in this menu, and fans should take these requirements into account when equipping. For clarity, here is a complete list of the series of murders in Modern Warfare 2 with marked requirements for kills and points:

Killstreak Description Kills Score UAV is a reconnaissance UAV ship that shows the location of the enemy on a mini-map. 4,500 Bomb Drone is a remote controlled drone with an attached charge C4. 4,500 is an oncoming UAV drone that destroys all enemy mini-maps. Has a limited range for large maps. 5,625 Cluster Mine Drop a device that launches a group of smaller mines in close proximity. 5 625 Care Package Summon a random package with a series of kills to you. 5 625 Precision Airstrike Summon twin jet engines for an accurate strike on the best available path. 6 750 Cruise Missile Control is a long—range cruise missile with the ability to accelerate. 6 750 Mortar Strike Signal several waves of mortars to attack the location. 6 750 Sentry Gun is an automatic turret that scans nearby enemies and fires incendiary projectiles. 7 875 S.A.E. Call three jet planes to drop explosives from the air on the specified targets. 7,875 VTOL Jet Releases a pair of precision bombs before returning and guarding the location of the player’s choice. 8 1000 Overwatch Helo is an escort helicopter that will monitor your position and mark nearby enemy locations before attacking them. 8 1000 Wheelson-HS is a remote-controlled amphibious vehicle with automatic patrolling. 8 1000 Stealth Bomber Summon a bomber that releases a large line of explosives in its path. 10 1250 Chopper Gunner Control an assault helicopter armed with a turret and air-to-ground missiles. 10 1 250 Emergency Airdrop Summon three random help packages for a series of murders to yourself. 10 1250 Warship is a heavy assault warship equipped with a laser-guided missile, as well as standard 40 mm and 25 mm guns. 12 1500 Advanced UAV The orbital UAV, which cannot be aimed, shows the direction of the enemy on the mini-map in real time. 12 1500 Juggernaut Juggernaut assault gear delivered by aid package. The minigun will drop out after the death of the Juggernaut. 15 1875

For those players who are looking for some recommendations on which kill sequences to use, a UAV, a drone bomber, an aid package, an accurate airstrike and a helicopter shooter are considered very strong. The juggernaut in Call of Duty is also extremely strong, although its requirements for kills and points can make it difficult to earn a steady income. Ultimately, fans should plan to spend some time with all the kill sequences to determine their favorites.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.