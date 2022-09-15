Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings back the Special Ops Co-op Mode

Infinity Ward has shared new details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as part of its Call of Duty Next event, giving players a look at new multiplayer maps, customization options and modes in the game, including the returning co-op mode. Special operations. A “Call of Duty” that players can dive into if they need a break from a cinematic campaign or a tense multiplayer mode. Since the modern war series traditionally has a more serious tone, Infinity Ward is keen to keep it in its third mode, which the studio teases will be linked to the campaign.

As already mentioned, Special Operations was announced as the third mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as part of Call of Duty Next, although the studio did not go into details about it as a multiplayer game. Infinity Ward’s public relations director Stephanie Snowden spoke briefly about the mode, stating that the cooperative mode will be focused on two players, an asymmetric design in which one player can be on the ground and the other provides air support. However, Snowden said that this is all the studio has told about the return of the regime, but hinted that in the near future the cooperative regime will be considered in more detail.

“Call of Duty”, “, ” Modern warfare. The blog post teased that the Special Forces would continue the game’s narrative after players completed the game campaign and assigned teams of two players to explore “large-scale hot zones.”

Starting with the first “Zombie Nazis” mode in Call of Duty: Peace in War 2008, it was the norm for the changing composition of the developers of the series to include a third mode. Most players will probably say that Zombie Call of Duty is the most popular, as the iteration has been introduced in ten Call of Duty games since World War II, with Sledgehammer and Call of Duty from Treyarch using this mode most often, while Infinity Ward used it only in Call of Duty: Infinity War 2016.

However, the addition of special operations in Modern Wars 2 may not come as a surprise to most veterans of the series, as this mode has been a staple of modern war games since Call of Duty: Modern War 2 2009. I set the task for two players to complete a number of tasks based on goals in the allotted time. The reboot of the modern war of 2019 has added some additional narrative context, as it emerged immediately after the end of the campaign and challenges them to stop Al-Qatala’s efforts to advance into Verdansk under the leadership of its new leader Khaled Al-Assad.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for release on October 28, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.