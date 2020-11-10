Call of Duty Mobile: Season 12 Includes Features!

Great news for Call of Duty Mobile gamers! Season 12: Going Dark will therefore include exclusive features! Great news for Call of Duty Mobile gamers! Season 12: Going Dark will therefore include exclusive features!

Indeed, the official announcement fell a few days ago! Activision and TiMi Studios have unveiled teasings and some info on the next upcoming season of Call of Duty Mobile!

*Dance of joy* ! During a recent interview, some valuable information about Call of Duty Mobile season 12 was communicated to us!

Release date, new features, new weapons, new maps, …

We already know from a reliable source that this new season will be called: Going Dark! Mainly on the military theme, so here is how the new trailer looks:

“Going Dark Season 12 is almost here and we’re excited to announce that the all-new Battle Pass will feature iconic and beloved Call of Duty characters like Price – Dead of Night and Ghost – Jawbone! Next to them you’ll find a brand new weapon, the AGR 556 (SMG). ”

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: WHAT DOES THIS BRAND NEW SEASON HOLD FOR US?

Mark your calendars! Season 12 of Call of Duty mobile will begin tomorrow, on the 11th of the month!

Announced on twitter this weekend, fans welcomed the news with open arms! And for good reason … since the release of the last two patches in September and October, they are just waiting for that!

But that’s not all ! Indeed, players will be able to discover new content such as skins, emoticons but also new weapons such as the much appreciated ballistic buckle!

The community will also be able to enjoy a brand new map called Hackney Yard. Nothing official yet but everything also indicates that a night mode for some maps will be available for this new and twelfth season of Call of Duty Mobile!



