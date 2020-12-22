Call of Duty: Mobile reveals all the news of its Season 13

Activision’s free-to-play title adds a new Season Pass and many new features in the form of maps, weapons, and more.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 is out now. This was announced by Activision Blizzard in a press release, where it has also detailed the news that the player will find when he visits the title again. Winter War adds numerous content, among which are two multiplayer maps, both very in tune with the time of year in which this season takes place. I mean, we can expect snow, lots of snow. In addition, this successful video game incorporates a Mythical Weapon, as well as a new Battle Pass, two events and a snowboard to use in battle royale mode.

This is all the new content

Two new snowy maps – Russian Nuketown, Raid Holiday (MP).

New Mythical Weapon – Metorite Infused Peacekeeper K2.

New Characters – Black Ops Cold War and Winter War themed characters will be revealed at the season launch.

New Battle Royale Vehicle – Snowboard.

New Advantage – Restock.

Two new functional weapons – PeaceKeeper MK2, QXR.

New Mode – Gromd.

New Casualty Streak – EMP System.

Season 13: Winter War Battle Pass – new characters, weapons, items and more.

New Event – Holiday Bonanza, On the Brink.

New Range Series 8 – Reznov and Winterwood camo.

New Seasonal Challenges – Bringing in a new SMG, the QXR.

New merchandise products already available in the store.

Various UI updates, weapon balance, and gameplay optimizations.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available on mobile devices, both Android and iOS. Users can access the product for free, since it works under the free-to-play model. In addition, those who wish to play some games on PC, have the opportunity to do so thanks to a completely legal emulator accepted by Activision.

The Call of Duty saga has just released Black Ops Cold War, the new main installment developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.



