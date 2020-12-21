Call of Duty Mobile is covered in snow in the new season

Call of Duty Mobile brings its players new winter-themed content and other related updates with its 13th season titled “Winter War”. As of today, the “Winter War” season, available for download on Android and iOS, adds new snow-covered maps, new Mythic Weapon, loaded battle tickets, two new seasonal events, snow skiing in the Battle Royale mode, and many new content.

New content and updates added to the game with the new season are as follows:

Snow-Covered Multiplayer Maps – Russian Nuketown and Raid Holiday

New Mythic Weapon – Meteorite Engraved Peace Guard MK2

New Characters – New characters with Black Ops Cold War and Winter War themed characters

New Battle Royale Vehicle – Snowboarding

New Feature – Restock

2 New Function Weapons – PeaceKeeper MK2 and QXR

New Game Mode – Grind

New Score Series – EMP Systems

Season 13 Winter War Battle Pass – New characters, weapons, content and more.

New Major Events – Holiday Bonanza and On the Brink

New Level Up Series – Reznov and Winterwood Camouflage series

New Seasonal Challenges – Revamped SMG and QXR weapons

New in-game shop content and licensed products

Various interface improvements, weapon balances and other updates

The new Call of Duty Mobile season is meeting with users on Android and iOS as of today.



