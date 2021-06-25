Call of Duty Mobile dives into deep waters in the new season. The Season 5 adventure for Call of Duty Mobile will begin on June 28. With the new season called “Deep Waters”, Ghost, one of the popular characters, will meet with the players again.

Although Ghost seems to have disappeared in previous seasons, never to return, he is making a surprise return in season 5. In the new season, players will help Ghost turn the tide of battle in the nautical-themed “Sea of ​​Steel” event.

Three new maps await players in the new season:

Port of Suldal: Players will enjoy fighting by the sea in this medium tactical map with ship chests, narrow streets and interiors suitable for close combat. The map will be playable in 5v5 and 10v10 game modes.

Shipyard: A shipyard on the River Thames awaits players on this small symmetrical map that offers a different gameplay experience with plenty of vertical structures. Players will be able to face each other as they wish, either indoors or outdoors. This map can also be played in gunfight mode.

Aniyah Raid: Players will have the chance to explore a bombed-out palace that appears above an environment surrounded by military supplies and wards. Suitable for encounters inside the luxury palace or in open areas, the map can be played in 10v10 and Attack of the Undead modes.

Call of Duty Mobile invites all players to the deck for the fierce naval battle in the time-limited “Sea of ​​Steel” event of the 5th season. In this event, players will join either Ghosts or Federation teams, try to take over territories by bombarding their enemies, and earn rewards by completing various daily missions. The side that captures the most points on the map at the end of the event will win the game.