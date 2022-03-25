Call of Duty: Microsoft Will Not Oppose The Unionization Of Its Studios

Call of Duty: The North American company will accept any agreement reached within Activision Blizzard in this regard. Microsoft has assured that it will not object to Activision Blizzard if the company recognizes the unionization of its workers. This position, which Axios Gaming collects, has occurred after the company’s employees sent a letter to the North American giant to position themselves on the possible unionization of Raven Software, the current managers of Call of Duty: Warzone, in The Game Workers Alliance.

In the letter sent to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the employees ask whether or not the company has authorized approving or opposing Raven Software’s unionization proposal. They have also weighed in on the possibility that the conglomerate could potentially approve this move.

“Microsoft is not going to stand in the way if Activision Blizzard acknowledges unionization,” a Microsoft representative told Axios Gaming after this media outlet inquired about the letter. “Microsoft respects the right of Activision Blizzard employees to choose to be represented by a union organization, so we will honor those decisions.” However, the US firm does not clarify if the negotiations have begun. The workers have also asked about the conditions of collective bargaining.

NEW: Microsoft “will not stand in the way” if Activision Blizzard recognizes a union, said the company’s corporate vice president and general counsel, Lisa Tanzi, in a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday. https://t.co/7H2t29MWg3 — Shannon Liao @ GDC (@Shannon_Liao) March 24, 2022

The Timeline: Activision Blizzard Rejected Unionization

Activision Blizzard refused to acknowledge the unionization proposal. Raven Soft had set a deadline that ran out in January, but the company led by Bobby Kotick turned a deaf ear. After a strike that lasted two months and began in December 2021, the employees decided to stop it to unionize. It all started after the layoffs and cuts that took place within the company last year.

If the acquisition is approved, Microsoft will take over the reins of Activision Blizzard for a figure close to 70,000 million dollars. Currently, the Federal Trade Commission is reviewing the documents to determine whether or not to approve the purchase. They have requested more data from both companies.