Call of Duty May No Longer Be Released Annually

Call of Duty: If an information released this week by the Bloomberg website ends up being confirmed at some point, it is possible that very soon the Call of Duty series will drop its annual release schedule.

According to the site, this discussion arose internally among the company’s own executives, as the franchise has received a new game a year since 2005. Interestingly, this comment comes a few days after Microsoft’s purchase of Activision in one of the transactions. most expensive in the gaming industry.

It is worth remembering that there are already rumors on the network that this year’s game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, something that has not yet been confirmed by the company. However, for some time now, some people in the community have indicated that abandoning the annual release system can be beneficial for the franchise.

And you, what do you think of all this? Leave your message in the space below for comments.