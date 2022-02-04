Call of Duty Loses Strength: Drop In Sales And Loss Of Players In 2021

Call of Duty: Activision Blizzard’s fetish saga is not going through its best moment; added to a not so good year 2021 for Warzone, its successful free-to-play. Call of Duty has closed the year 2021 down; both in sales and number of players. What is one of the most powerful and massive intellectual properties in the video game sector has boasted little data during the past quarter with its premium title from last year, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision Blizzard has published its financial results for the last quarter of 2021 on Thursday night, a document from which positive information is extracted from Call of Duty Mobile and in recurring spending, but not in pure sales.

Call of Duty: Vanguard translates its lukewarm popular reception into low sales

Neither the critics nor the community celebrated the premiere of Call of Duty: Vanguard as on previous occasions; especially after two consecutive years of great milestones for the series. Works such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Warzone (2020) and Black Ops Cold War (2020) comfortably met expectations and raised the trend of in-game consumption, recurring spending. Vanguard has failed to keep up that pace

According to the information, the sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games) have been below those of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Treyarch) in the same period, its first quarter. For its part, Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play solution that dazzled half the world during the most severe stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also lost in player retention volume.