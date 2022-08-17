Call of Duty is accused of plagiarizing someone else’s skin

Perhaps the only thing better than jumping in and killing an opponent in an online multiplayer game like Call of Duty is to do it in style. Cosmetics for games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard are released constantly, which allows players to customize their character at their discretion. However, in recent weeks Activision has run into hot water after claims that the publisher stole the Call of Duty: Warzone skin from an artist without credit.

Now the publisher is facing similar accusations again, as fans find similarities between another cosmetic for Call of Duty: Warzone and the skin available in Deadrop, the upcoming game from Midnight Society. The new Doomsayer from Call of Duty shows a clear resemblance to the nameless skin used in Deadrop, with the main notable feature being a helmet with a holographic skull with a hood, presented in both. These similarities were first noticed by Twitter user ModenasHD, who pointed them out online using a parallel comparison image.

Former Infinity Ward developer Robert Bowling, who worked on previous Call of Duty games and is now working on Deadrop, responded to this. Bowling said: “At least name it after me,” which apparently refers to the “Herald of Doom” skin. So far, no official statements have been received from either Midnight Society or Activision Dr Disrespect, but it seems only a matter of time before one of these companies will pay attention to the obvious similarity between the two skins. When the artist behind the concept of the “Faithful Samoyed” skin put pressure on Activision, the publisher eventually apologized.

Considering that Deadrop is currently in development, and Midnight Society and Dr Disrespect presented the name of the game only at the end of July, it seems that work on the upcoming shooter with vertical extraction is far from complete. This means that even despite the obvious similarity between the Voice of Rock skin and the skin presented in Deadrop, players will only be able to use Call of Duty cosmetics in the foreseeable future. This may mean that Activision may not follow the same path as the controversy over the Samoyed skin.

I hope this issue will be resolved soon, but given the frank nature of Dr. Disrespect, it seems likely that he will speak out on this issue in the near future. In other Activision news, the company saw an alleged leak of the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which marks a day that gamers may have already recorded in their calendars.

Call of Duty: Warzone is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.