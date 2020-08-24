Call of Duty: Gamescom 2020 will showcase new things

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be part of the Gamescom 2020 Opening Ceremony. Unreleased footage from Treyarch will be shown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be part of the Gamescom 2020 opening ceremony. The new installment of the franchise will show unpublished material during the so-called Opening Night Live, presented by producer Geoff Keighley. It will be on August 27 from 20:00 CEST.

Activision is preparing an exciting week for shooter fans. On August 26 it will be officially presented to the world. At the moment we do not know details about the game itself, except for the main art and its exclusivity on Battle.net for the PC edition. His first teaser trailer, which you can see at the head of the news, leaves no doubt about the chosen time frame.

Don't miss a world premiere new look at @CallofDuty Black Ops – Cold War. Live during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT Watch at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/HciGWttPUX — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

Black Ops, the image of Treyarch

Talking about Black Ops is talking about the other great subsaga within the Call of Duty brand. If Modern Warfare is the landmark of Infinity Ward, the adventures of Woods and co catapulted Treyarch to the forefront of the industry. His beginnings in the middle of the Vietnam War would make him travel to the future through its aftermath. The importance of the first installment in the success of online systems like Xbox Live and PlayStation Network is undoubted. He was responsible for establishing the Zombies mode, another of the hallmarks of the studio’s creations.

The current health crisis has had a direct impact on the annual Call of Duty announcement. It is customary for the editor to announce his next step weeks before E3. However, that has not prevented this 2020 from also having its share of offline and multiplayer lead. His arrival does not cease the support of Call of Duty: Warzone, which due to its success will coexist with future projects around the saga.



