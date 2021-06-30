Call of Duty: Former Fighter Lose Activision Case

Call of Duty: Famous former WWE wrestler Booker T. Huffman lost a lawsuit against Activision in 2019. The 5x World Champion claimed that the Prophet character from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was modeled after Huffman’s G.I. Bro character.

The project’s jury unanimously ruled that the publisher did not infringe Hoffman’s copyright, with Activision still stating that the actor “does not own the idea of an angry man with a frowning face” and that the character was modeled after that on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also a former WWE wrestler, from the neck down, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was released in 2018 and is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.