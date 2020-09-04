Call of Duty Black Ops multiplayer gameplay leaked

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will have more information officially revealed on September 9th, but before that, a leaked multiplayer video leaked on the Reddit forum! Click here to see the full post, with almost six minutes of low-resolution gameplay.

In the leaked match, we can see two teams in action on a map that seems inspired by Miami, in the United States: one team needs to defend a VIP person, while the other needs to kidnap him.

Longtime fans may also notice that it takes longer to take down rivals, as all characters have been given a nice buff in their energy. Incidentally, life is now also shown in bars over the characters’ heads, and it is possible to rescue fallen comrades, just as it was already in COD: Warzone.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be released on November 13, 2020 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but will also have versions for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 after the consoles are released. What did you think of the leaks? Comment below!



