Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War zombies

Activision presents the first video trailer of the new zombie mode, ensuring that you will receive new free post-launch content with cross-play.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new zombie mode is now a reality; So much so, that Activision and Treyarch have presented the first trailer of a completely renewed new mode that will come with interesting news, such as the promise of receiving new free content after its launch and the possibility of playing online with any other player regardless of the platform thanks to cross-play or cross-play.

First trailer and images of the Cold War zombies

Thus, Treyarch aims to return to the essence of an online mode much loved by fans in which up to 4 players must cooperate to survive fearsome waves of zombies; And it is that the vending machines of advantages such as the Jogger-nog return, although this time its particular story mode will drink from the very setting of the campaign, at the same time that it relates events from Call of Duty: World at War, with new characters .



