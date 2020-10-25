Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies Attack

Zombies Onslaught is a PS4 and PS5 exclusive 2-player co-op mode within the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies experience.

Treyarch presents Zombies Onslaught, a game mode within the Zombies experience from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It will accompany the launch of the new installment on November 13 exclusively for the PS4 and PS5 versions. Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC users will be able to access it starting November 1, 2021.

This mode is focused on cooperative action for two players. You will land on several of the multiplayer maps with your custom classes already created for the competitive and traditional zombies. Once the game begins, the “Dark Orb of Aether” will appear to confine the players to a specific area of ​​the map. Inside it you will have to survive the hours of enemies that will appear around you: killing them will feed the orb, and if you reach a specific number you will make the orb move to other positions.

Naturally the more space you gain, the more ground you will have to move around. In fact, stepping out of the circle will expose you to the Dark Aether, which works in a similar way to gas from Call of Duty: Warzone. The waves will gain in power to include Elite enemies, fierce adversaries with special abilities. You will get rewards based on the number of Elites you have killed.

Depending on whether you manage to qualify with bronze, silver or gold, these bonuses will be of more or less value; they can be carried over to the other game modes. The company indicates that each season will include new maps and rewards.

We recently received both the Alpha and Beta versions of the multiplayer. In MeriStation they passed through our hands. The improvement is clear in favor of the second version, and it is that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War inherits certain elements of Modern Warfare and fuses them with the classic aspect already seen in 2010. We will know more about it in the coming weeks.



