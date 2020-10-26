Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Zombie Onslaught mode

In partnership with Sony Intercative Entertainment, Activision today unveiled a new mode for the next chapter of the COD franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It’s called Zombies Onslaught and you can check out its trailer here:

The revelation came through the PlayStation channel because this mode will only be available on PS4 and PS5 until November 21, 2021, and only after that will PC and Xbox players be able to enjoy the mode. It’s a cooperative adventure for two simultaneous players who need to work as a team against hordes of the undead.

The full game will be released on November 13 with versions for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. What did you think of the mode and its temporary exclusivity? Comment below!



