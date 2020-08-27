Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will run at 120 Hz

The Treyarch and Raven Software game announced its first details during its Call of Duty: Warzone presentation.

From Activision they already anticipated that the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would be different from all those they have done so far. And they did not disappoint. In true Fortnite style, the North American developer presented in Call of Duty: Warzone the first details and a new trailer of its star game for the Christmas campaign. One of the novelties of the version for next-generation consoles is that the game will work at 120 Hz and 4K, both on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as VentureBeat anticipates.

According to Dan Bunting, head of Treyarch (in charge of multiplayer, the campaign is developed by Raven Software), they want to make sure that “the framerate is responsive”, that they feel that “there is nothing from the technical side that prevents you from having a good time little while”. Thus, there will be no loading screens or transitions between gameplay and video scenes thanks to the SSD hard drives of the new generation machines. In addition, ray-t will also be added

Te damos la bienvenida al borde del abismo. Prepárate para Call of Duty®: #BlackOpsColdWar. Lanzamiento el 13 de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/ZXY6Fyrq3d — Call of Duty España (@CallofDutyES) August 26, 2020

More about next gen versions

For her part, artist Katie Sabin, from Raven Software, added the following: “With the power that the new consoles give us, we will be able to add more detail and give even more love to everything we create.” The controversy, however, has been served by the price increase in the versions of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Although in Europe it is common for the news to go on sale at 70 euros, it is not usual for the same to happen in the States United. Like 2K Games with NBA 2K21, Activision has opted for a price increase.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Also on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, although these versions will be ready when the consoles go on sale.



