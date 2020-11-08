Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will contain special items

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have exclusive bonuses on PS4 and PS5, such as two additional class slots and experience multipliers.

PlayStation extends its collaboration with the Call of Duty brand. Black Ops Cold War will feature exclusive items on PS4 and PS5. The possibility of having two additional class slots stands out, which translates into being able to take more weapons to the battlefield than other players on other platforms.

That portion of the community will receive a dual experience token monthly for 24 hours. On the other hand, playing in a group they will receive an additional 25% of experience for weapons. In this sense, the company speaks that the group can settle with players through the cross-game system, although the bonus will be exclusive to those who play on PlayStation.

In the event that you purchase the Battle Pass Bonus Package, you will receive 5 additional level skips, for a total of 25 levels skipped when you get it.

Within the assortment of exclusivities, Zombies Onslaught stands out, which we already talked about in October. The gameplay introduces two players to a constantly moving zombie experience. The playing field is reduced to a circle whose progress is contingent on you killing hordes of enemies. If you get out of it you will find Dark Aether, which acts like the gas from Call of Duty: Warzone. The exclusivity period will continue until November 1, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, start of the first season

The first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will premiere on December 10. This marks the beginning of a roadmap with free content for all players. The first of them will be Nuketown ’84, which will arrive a little earlier, on November 24. We can look forward to new game modes, maps, the 2 vs 2 shooting, weapons and much more. This season includes new experiences for the Warzone battle royale.



