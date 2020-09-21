Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will balance sniper in beta

PlayStation 4 players were able to enjoy the alpha over the weekend, so changes will be made based on feedback.

Positioned in a safe place, the sniper prepares to aim calmly. From the window, it is easy to glimpse any movement, position the weapon and pull the trigger to assassinate with precision. What is not so simple is balancing these types of weapons in a video game like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where all players must feel that they are on an equal footing. After the period of open alpha on PS4, Activision has already announced that it will work on balancing the sniper for the beta and the final game.

Treyarch’s Tony Flame referred to the issue on his personal Twitter account. “Ok, let’s talk about the snipers in Cold War,” he begins. “The crossover game is on its way, but we already knew it would not be present in the alpha. We’ve honed the snipers to assess their performance during this alpha specifically. Sniper rifles will have balance changes heading into beta, “all” based on analytics data obtained this weekend.

The Cold War according to Treyarch

Although this alpha has been open to everyone, players who have pre-ordered the game will have access to a later beta. Treyarch will take advantage of player feedback to target weaknesses in its product, which will take place during the Cold War era, a time in history when the two powers of that era, the United States and the USSR, maintained a dispute extended in time, although without an open war taking place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13. It will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. However, not all editions of the current generation will allow free updates to the new versions, as confirmed by Activision itself when unveiling the editions.



