Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War: where to buy the game

We detail all the editions, prices and others that Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War already has available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

The new installment of the famous Call of Duty shooter saga, called Black Ops: Cold War, is now available. It is a title developed by Treyarch together with Raven and Activision that lands this Friday, November 13 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. For this reason, and because there are different editions available (at different prices) we detail where you can get them, in addition to the main differences that they have with respect to the other. We also remember that a Day 1 patch is pending to be able to make numerous changes in modes, weapons and other sections.

Where to buy Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Buy in GAME (for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S), at a price of € 69.95 for the current generation and € 74.95 for the next-gen versions.

Buy at MediaMarkt (for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S), at a price of € 64.90 for both the current generation and the next-gen versions.

Buy from FNAC: (for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S), priced at € 69.99 for the current generation and € 76.99 for the next-gen versions.

Buy on Amazon: (for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S), at varied and somewhat high prices.

Buy at Xtralife: (for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S), at a price of € 66.95 for the current generation and € 72.95 for the next-gen versions.



