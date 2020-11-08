Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Warzone Integration

We collect all the information we know about the integration of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with Warzone and Modern Warfare. Cross progress.

The Call of Duty franchise is preparing for a key moment of its recent stage. The arrival of Black Ops Cold War is accompanied by a series of changes and adjustments that fully impact Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Starting on November 13, we will see the beginning of an ecosystem that extends to three titles at the same time.

Many were the questions in recent months. How will the integration with Black Ops Cold War be? Will I lose my progress? Will I stop progressing in Warzone with my activity in Modern Warfare? Now, at the gates of the new installment, we find the answers.

Cross Progression: Modern Warfare will not expire

The success of Call of Duty: Warzone has influenced the future plans of the saga. We are direct: Modern Warfare will continue in the cycle of Black Ops Cold War. The progress of our profile will cross between the three games simultaneously. We say goodbye to the current ranks to make way for the Military Ranks.

The Military Ranks is a new system started in Black Ops Cold War on November 13 and that will be extended to Modern Warfare and Warzone on December 10, the date on which the first season will begin. On that day, your level of progression from the two previous titles will be reset, that is, you will start from Military Rank 1. In the event that you are already a Cold War player, you will be synchronized with your level.

Rank reset does not affect items you have unlocked. You will keep your inventory intact, as well as the level of the weapons and their progress. From that moment on, the time you invest will not fall on deaf ears. If you play any Black Ops Cold War mode, you will climb Warzone and Modern Warfare, and vice versa. That includes the Zombies side as well.



