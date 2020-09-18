Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Version on PS Store

The return to the past of the Activision saga presents its exclusive multiplayer Alpha for Playstation 4, which launches today September 18.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is called to be one of the great successes of this end of 2020, as is usual in the Activision saga. If last year it was the turn of the reinterpretation of a classic like Modern Warfare, this coming November 13 is the time of the return of one of the most shocking subsagas of the series: Black Ops. The new installment set in the Cold War can be enjoyed before anyone else on Playstation 4 thanks to the multiplayer Alpha that kicks off this Friday, September 18, and throughout the weekend. The game is also available to pre-order in different editions on the Playstation Store.

The definitive edition is the most outstanding of all and the one that is designed for the most faithful players to the Call of Duty saga. In addition to having early access to the beta first on PS4, it has a multiplatform bundle with the game for PS4 and for PS5 on launch day, land, sea and air bundle and different exclusive aspects, as well as the Battle Pass bundle, which includes the first battle pass and the ability to skip up to 20 levels. It is the Premium edition of the game, which is complemented by the operator Frank Woods, an assault rifle project that is in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

For its part, the Multigenerational Bundle is designed for those who are going to make the leap to the new generation, with several of the benefits of the Definitive Edition, naturally the two versions of PS4 and PS5 and, in addition, the Confrontation weapons package. Versions designed to fully exploit what the new Black Ops Cold War offers.



