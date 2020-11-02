Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Treyarch

Treyarch introduces the main theme for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode. It is run by veterans of the study; You will hear it on the menu.

Treyarch introduces the main theme of Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Called Echoes of the Damned, it is composed and produced by Kevin Sherwood, composer and studio veteran. He worked on other installments of the saga within the same mode, such as Black Ops II, World at War or Black Ops 4.

The additional arrangements are at the expense of James Mccawley, while the mix and the Mastered version have the stamp of Ryan Garigliano, who did the same in Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, among others. You will hear the song while navigating the Zombies mode menus.

What’s new in Zombies mode

At the end of September we knew the first images of the new version of the Zombies mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. For the first time we will be able to play with players from other platforms thanks to the cross-game system implemented since Modern Warfare. We will have to cooperate with up to 4 players to survive the waves of zombies, which this time will have new threats.

The vending machines and the Pack-a-Punch will return, where you will improve the weapons. You can create new equipment through an assortment of bombs, turrets and other elements that can be placed on the stage. Elite enemies, as they are called, are special archetypes above the normal ones, who propose other playable mechanics. Be very careful.

PS4 and PS5 players will find a mode exclusive to the PlayStation versions. Called Zombies Onslaught, this two-player game will introduce you to a constantly moving and evolving circle. You must kill quickly to fill the counter and open the bottleneck. Leaving the circle will expose you to the Dark Aether, which works similar to the gas in Call of Duty: Warzone. On Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC it will arrive starting November 1, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 13. On Xbox Series X | S and PS5 it will do so from day one.



