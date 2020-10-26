Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, trailer

Activision and Treyarch share a spectacular launch trailer for their new installment of the famous FPS saga; Available next November 13.

The definitive launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new installment of the famous first person shooter saga set in the Cold War, is getting closer and closer and Activision and Treyarch have wanted to celebrate such an important date with the launch trailer of a video game that will hit stores on November 13 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Available November 13, 2020

Thus, and through a series of spectacular sequences, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is once again seen through a one-minute trailer dedicated to the single-player campaign, one of the hallmarks of this new installment of the Call of Duty saga; with Spanish dubbing, in addition. A video focused on a story that will take us to 1981 in the middle of the Cold War between the two world superpowers of the moment.

The plot will take the players to experience different special operations in the first person that will aim to end a series of conspiracies that seek to overthrow the world order, under the tutelage of a shadow enemy that goes by the name of Perseus. And this new trailer gives a good account of it, showing a string of war action sequences, each more spectacular.

Although beyond the campaign mode that stars in this final trailer that you can see heading the news, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also offer several multiplayer game modes, basically focused on the more traditional competitive multiplayer mode and the popular cooperative mode with zombies and an alternate version of the Cold War as the main protagonists.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hits stores on November 13, 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series.



