Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to receive new kill streaks

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will receive new kill streaks as part of its Season 1 content on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. This has been confirmed by Tony Flame, Game Designer at Treyarch, through his personal account on Twitter.

“Cold War weapons and accessories in Warzone? Oh yeah. The best of both worlds together in Season 1, cross-progressioned from the start. Expect new weapons, kill streaks, maps (Raid!), Game modes, weapon projects, operators and more, ”explains Flame. Originally expected for December 10, we recently learned of its date change: Season 1 will begin on the 16th next. Remember that all content will arrive completely free. The only paid item goes through the premium levels of the battle pass, which only includes cosmetics to customize your profile.

The leaked data in recent weeks showed us several of the elements that we can expect from that date. Raid will be added to the offer of competitive maps, one of the playable areas most recognized by fans. This apartment complex debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops II and appeared in other sequels; currently part of the rotation in mobile delivery.

Due to the delay, Treyarch has drawn up a roadmap that encourages players to immerse themselves in Black Ops Cold War until the content releases. For several days they will offer a couple of weapon packs at no additional cost, as well as double points for the character and the weapons. Everything is ready for one of the great changes that the brand has experienced in recent years. Visit this link if you want to know all the details about the integration of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare in the latest work.



