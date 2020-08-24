Call of Duty: black ops cold war to be exclusive to Battle.net

The new from Activision is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and will be officially presented on August 26.

In an age when the struggle between the two great powers is fought through a commercial battle, the echoes of the Cold War reverberate on the horizon. Then it was the United States and the Soviet Union that participated in the conflict, while today it is China that challenges the hegemony of the North American giant. That context brings us back to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will review that period of our past with a new video game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. Activision has confirmed, however, that the PC version will be adapted by Beenox and published exclusively on Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s platform.

The information comes from Charlie Intel, who has received the communication from Activision itself and from Blizzard. Thus, the Americans will repeat their strategy again and will not publish their expected video game either on Steam or on the Epic Games Store, as can be verified in the image that we publish below. The poster also recalls that the full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take place on August 26.

NEWS: A Blizzard promotional email sent out has confirmed #BlackOpsColdWar PC is exclusively on Battle net again, developed by Beenox https://t.co/TLGEeq2541 pic.twitter.com/MAg9kRa99c — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 21, 2020

An ad that has been delayed

The situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has modified the calendar of companies to a lesser or greater extent. In the case of Activision, the American company usually reveals its project before E3 in Los Angeles, although they publish the teasers before the fair. However, its cancellation due to the pandemic has resulted in a considerable delay in the announcement, despite the fact that the rumors have not stopped for an instant.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War still has no confirmed release date. What is known is that Call of Duty: Warzone will not culminate with the arrival of the new installment of the saga, but will evolve with new content in the future, so it will adapt to the new setting.



